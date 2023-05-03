R&R House: Veteran support system in Pewaukee unlike anything else

After putting their lives on the line for freedom, veterans often need our help when they return home.

"It’s a beautiful house; beautiful property," said Peter Borucki.

Borucki is not a realtor, and he is not trying to sell you anything, but he is proud of a two-acre property in Pewaukee. It looks like an average Midwestern home -- and that’s the point.

"We’re the nation’s first peer-run respite – specifically for veterans," explained Borucki.

Peter Borucki

Welcome to R&R House. It’s part of "Mental Health America of Wisconsin," and operates through a grant provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Any state veteran can come here for up to one week and get one-on-one mental health support in a quiet, ‘home away from home’ setting.

"Really, we’re here for other veterans. No one really knows a veteran like a veteran," Borucki said.

Borucki served in the Army from 2010 to 2014.

"When I was in Afghanistan, I ended up being through six IED blasts. I got the Purple Heart for being injured. Coming back, it was hard to adjust," Borucki said.

Peter Borucki

As a peer support specialist, Borucki now helps other veterans going through depression, anxiety, substance abuse and more.

"How we define a veteran is anyone who put their uniform on or took that oath at some point in their career," Borucki said. "A lot of organizations don’t provide services for someone who was dishonorably discharged or if someone was for a few days and weren’t able to make it."

R&R House opened in 2020 and welcomed two guests before COVID hit. Workers had to shift to helping veterans over the phone.

R&R House, Pewaukee

"We’re a little over 600 phone calls right now," Borucki said. "Our virtual support group – we always hold a space even if no one shows up."

R&R House aims to reach veterans before they suffer a crisis or find themselves dialing 988. That is the recently launched national suicide and crisis lifeline. It’s like 911 but for mental health.

R&R House, Pewaukee

R&R House has its own, separate number to help veterans – the Veteran Non-crisis ‘Warmline’ at 262-336-9540.

"It’s my heart’s desire to help other veterans," said Dawn Bowers-Winters.

Bowers-Winters was one of the first Peer Support Specialists hired at R&R House. She was an Army Radar Specialist and Chaplain Assistant from 1979 until 1984.

"Just a couple of months after turning 18 ,I dealt with military sexual trauma," Bowers-Winters said. "That pretty much ruined my life at the time, but I didn’t know it. I buried it at the time."

Dawn Bowers-Winters

It wasn’t until decades later that Bowers-Winters even acknowledged her own trauma. That perspective helps her listen and focus when other veterans open up about their issues.

"I’d like to be able to see everyone have that freedom to release in a safe environment," Bowers-Winters said.

R&R House is set to reopen its doors to guests again in June. It can accommodate three people at a time. Each guest has their own, private bedroom. The home is also ADA compliant. People like Borucki are always there to listen, help and heal.

R&R House, Pewaukee

"Everyone’s recovery is going to be different – what worked for one person might not work for another. But just showing, hey, this worked for me – there’s light at the end of the tunnel," Borucki said.