Expand / Collapse search

Roundy's hiring event: 900 Wisconsin associates wanted

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Roundy’s announced Tuesday, June 8 that it is looking to hire over 900 associates for their Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores throughout Wisconsin.

The company will hold a hiring event at all stores on Thursday, June 10 from 1-4 p.m. and encourages all applicants to come in and apply at that time.

In a news release, Roundy's said it needs help in positions across the store and all shifts at its 106 Wisconsin stores. This includes full-time and part-time positions.

Roundy’s offers benefits to employees, including next-day pay, flexible scheduling, up to $21,000 in tuition reimbursement, competitive wages and benefits and discounts on certain brands, Android and iOS technology streaming services and more.

Potential candidates may apply directly at any store location on Thursday or via the Kroger careers site here.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Third Space Brewing beer fund for teachers

Third Space Brewing calling on the public to help them build a beer fund so teachers can get a well-deserved free drink this summer.