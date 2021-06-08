Roundy's hiring event: 900 Wisconsin associates wanted

article

Roundy’s announced Tuesday, June 8 that it is looking to hire over 900 associates for their Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores throughout Wisconsin.

The company will hold a hiring event at all stores on Thursday, June 10 from 1-4 p.m. and encourages all applicants to come in and apply at that time.

In a news release, Roundy's said it needs help in positions across the store and all shifts at its 106 Wisconsin stores. This includes full-time and part-time positions.

Roundy’s offers benefits to employees, including next-day pay, flexible scheduling, up to $21,000 in tuition reimbursement, competitive wages and benefits and discounts on certain brands, Android and iOS technology streaming services and more.

Potential candidates may apply directly at any store location on Thursday or via the Kroger careers site here.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.