Roundy’s hiring 65 pharmacy techs to administer COVID vaccine

Phase 1b of the coronavirus vaccination rollout gets underway Monday, Jan. 25, and one company is helping the economy and those in need of a job, while also getting shots into people's arms.

"We are optimistic we are going to start seeing increased allocations of vaccines in Wisconsin," James Hyland said.



That's why Hyland, the vice president of public affairs at Roundy's Supermarkets, said the company is looking to hire up to 65 pharmacy techs for their Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores.



"It’s been a busy year," said Hyland. "Our pharmacists have administered over 38,000 flu shots, over 21,000 antibody tests and, of course, we are preparing for large numbers of COVID-19 vaccines once the vaccine is more widely available."



With Roundy's already playing a major role in the inoculation process, this recruitment effort is aimed at getting ahead of the anticipated distribution.

"We’ve been able to help DHS administer some vaccines to Phase 1a, and we’re working closely with DHS right now to secure vaccines for our pharmacies to administer to Group 1b," Hyland said. "We have the capacity to do a significant number of COVID vaccinations per week."

This is just part of Roundy's commitment since the coronavirus pandemic began.



"In late March and early April of last year, we hired an additional 500 associates at the onset of the of the pandemic simply because of the increase in our e-commerce business, which was up and remains up about 400% to pre-pandemic levels, and in November of last year, we hired an additional 500 people just to help with the increase in demand," he said.

He said Roundy's officials remain optimistic they can now help end the crisis with mass immunization.



"It won't be long," said Hyland. "I think we are going to see more vaccines on a weekly basis."

If you're interested in becoming a pharmacy tech with Roundy's, you don’t need previous experience; you will be trained. Full-time or part-time potential candidates need to be 18 years old and customer service oriented to apply.

For details on how to apply and information about Roundy's vaccine rollout, visit their website.