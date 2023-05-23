Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina in Milwaukee back for 2023

article

The 2023 season grand opening of Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina on Lake Michigan is set for Thursday, May 25.

A news release says the celebration will include live entertainment, new menu items, and the first 100 beers on the house. The festivities will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. marking the beginning of the second summer for the waterfront beer garden, which opened in 2022 next door to the Milwaukee Yacht Club.

Guests who visit Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina for summer can expect to see live music on Sunday nights, new games for the outdoor yard, and a bring-your-own-pint beer discount that will help reduce plastic waste.

Popular menu items including the Milwaukee Pretzel Company Bavarian Beast served with Roundhouse sauce, ice cold local beers and boozy slushies are returning, and new menu items include a Walking Lobster Roll, Boar’s Head hotdog, and Johnsonville Cheddarwurst and Bratwurst. There is free public parking.

Following the season opening event, Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will look to expand operations as the season progresses.

More information about Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina can be found at roundhousemke.com.