Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina; 2025 season information

The Brief Another popular beer garden is ready to reopen for the 2025 season in Milwaukee. Roundhouse Beer Garden will open on Thursday, May 22. The venue will host live music on Mondays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.



The Bartolotta Restaurants announced on Monday, May 12 the seasonal opening of Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina in Milwaukee is now set for Thursday, May 22.

Roundhouse Beer Garden ready to open

What we know:

The Roundhouse Beer Garden reopening celebration will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 22, with live music from The Deep Blue Crew starting at 5 p.m.

Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina, Milwaukee

Beginning on Friday, May 23, the venue will host live music on Mondays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A news release says Roundhouse Beer Garden is easily accessible from McKinley Beach for beachgoers looking for a snack or a cold beverage.

Dig deeper:

2025 marks the fourth anniversary of the lakeside venue. After its seasonal debut, Roundhouse Beer Garden will be open seven days per week, including holidays, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina, you are invited to visit roundhousemke.com