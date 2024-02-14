Rosebud Cinema reopens in Wauwatosa after 2020 closure

For the first time in nearly four years, a North Avenue staple has reopened in Wauwatosa.

And what's Valentine's Day without a rosebud?

Beneath the bright lights of the marquee, there’s only one place Tom Wilcox and his wife Jackie wanted to go for Valentine's Day.

Rosebud Cinema

"It's been a long time since we've been to a movie and been out for a night out," Wilcox said. "We've passed this, and we've been waiting for something to happen, so we're really excited about it."

It's their first trip to Rosebud Cinema; they're part of the sold-out crowd filling the intimate theater.

"The big chains that have the big theaters, you lose a little something," Wilcox said. "And having a small theater like this, it's kinda like it's your own."

Rosebud Cinema is back after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with all the silver screen staples.

Rosebud Cinema

Eric Gesell said he’s happy to have the neighborhood theater back in the neighborhood.

"Oh, I was excited. I couldn't wait," he said. "I was checking online all the time to see when the first movie was coming out, what it was gonna be. And regardless of what it was gonna be, I made up my mind to be here."

He’s hoping the ending will be a little better this time around.

Rosebud Cinema

"I hope it can stay. I hope they can maintain and stay, and when my grandkids come to visit, I can bring them here to a movie," he said. "That would be wonderful."

Rosebud Cinema’s first movie back is "Madame Web" and the owner said showings will be Wednesdays through Sundays.