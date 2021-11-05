Ron Johnson to make re-election decision soon

Senator Ron Johnson tells FOX6 News he will make a decision soon whether or not he'll run for re-election next year.

The Republican was speaking with voters in Sheboygan today.

One political expert believes Friday's visit may be a sign of what's to come as the senator shrugs off bad poll results.

"I haven’t made that final decision but the decision is not in the distant future," Sen. Johnson said.

Sen. Johnson has been a senator in Wisconsin for 11 years.

"My personal bullet point is to try to help people understand. What's happening in Washington DC? I enjoy answering the questions," he said.

He toured Sheboygan listening to concerns.

That effort brings the question of if the senator plans to run next year.

"I am stepping up my conversations talking to the people I need to talk to to consider all the factors I need in order to make the decision," the senator said.

Political experts say Johnson's efforts in the community are a good sign that we could see him on next year’s ballot.

"The fact that he's still doing a lot of traveling around Wisconsin, the fact that he's doing interviews, the fact that he's accessible. Those are all signals of a politician who not only likes the job but wants to keep the job," said Mordecai Lee, a Professor Emeritus from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

A Marquette poll released this week found that 52% of people would vote against Johnson, but he says that does not impact his decision of whether or not to run.

"I don’t have a great deal of faith in these early polls. If I did I would’ve given up in 2010 and 2016," he said.

"Winning reelection was a real signal that he's not to be underestimated," said Lee. "I think it’s a pretty good bet that Johnson will do well."

Johnson says as long as Wisconsinites stay focused on what's important, the next election season should play out as he thinks it should.

"If we understand what made this country great, and that's individual liberty and freedom in a free market system where Americans, Wisconsinites can dream and aspire and build and create, we’ll be in pretty good shape," said Johnson.

While Johnson weighs a decision – on the Democrat's side – at least 10 candidates have filed paperwork to run.

Some are already running political ads with the primary election still months away.

