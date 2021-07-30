Expand / Collapse search

Rollover crash in Sheboygan County, driver ejected

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - A 21-year-old man was transported to the hospital Thursday night, July 29 following a crash in Sheboygan County. It happened around 9:40 p.m. on County Road A. 

Officials say a sport utility vehicle operated by a 21-year-old man appeared to have been traveling southbound on County Road A when the driver lost control. The SUV rolled several times and the driver was ejected. He received suspected life-threatening injuries. 

He was transported by helicopter ambulance to the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah for treatment. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The accident is still under investigation.

Eviction ban to expire, rental assistance still available
slideshow

Eviction ban to expire, rental assistance still available

If Congress does not act to extend the renter eviction ban, resources are in place in southeast Wisconsin that could help stem a tide of evictions.

3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 3 men wounded, 1 in custody
slideshow

3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 3 men wounded, 1 in custody

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night, July 29 and Friday morning, July 30.

Severe storms leave damage in their wake

The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Jefferson County early Thursday morning.