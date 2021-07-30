Rollover crash in Sheboygan County, driver ejected

A 21-year-old man was transported to the hospital Thursday night, July 29 following a crash in Sheboygan County. It happened around 9:40 p.m. on County Road A.

Officials say a sport utility vehicle operated by a 21-year-old man appeared to have been traveling southbound on County Road A when the driver lost control. The SUV rolled several times and the driver was ejected. He received suspected life-threatening injuries.

He was transported by helicopter ambulance to the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah for treatment.

The accident is still under investigation.