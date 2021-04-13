Brown Deer mental health services center expanding

As the need for mental health services is at an all-time high, Rogers Behavioral Health will be building a 24,000 square foot residential area.

There is currently a waitlist for treatment at the facility Brown Deer facility, which will be getting 32 beds to treat both adults and adolescents.

"We’re really excited about this because it’s a new endeavor, and we like to respond to the need of the community at large," said Medical Director Dr. Roger Luhn. "This expansion allows us to provide residential care, which is a different level of care that we’ve not provided here before."

The expansion comes as the need for services has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is currently a waitlist for treatment.

"People aren’t meant to isolate at home and alone, especially people who are struggling with depression or substance abuse," Luhn said.

The new facility is slated to open in 2022 and will allow for transitional care -- offering services for addiction, anxiety and postpartum. Rogers will allow patients to stay at the facility anywhere from 30 to 90 days.

"When patients transition from various levels of care, they are more likely to achieve wellness and stability long-term," said Derrick Jordan, vice president of operations.

The new addition is helping fill a gap and provide care for those in need.

"We know that through evidence-based treatment our patients have the opportunity to achieve wellness," Jordan said.

Rogers' West Allis and Oconomowoc facilities both have residential care centers. The one in Brown Deer is expected to begin treating patients by the summer of 2022.

