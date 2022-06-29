Rogers Behavioral Health Brown Deer, mental health services expanded

The need for mental health services is at an all-time high. At Rogers Behavioral Health, there's a waitlist for treatment. On Wednesday, June 29, Rogers opened a new residential facility in Brown Deer. The expansion comes as they try to meet the need.

This new facility will have 32 beds for patients.

The coronavirus pandemic brought an increase in the need for help, and Rogers officials hope this will be a tool to address that.

A new building stands on the Rogers Behavioral Health campus in Brown Deer.

"Depression is the primary thing that we’re going to be treating in this space," said Jamie Schrandt.

The residential treatment facility with beds for 32 patients, adults and adolescents, opened Wednesday.

The expansion comes amid great need. The pandemic brought a surge in anxiety and depression, with research showing a 25% increase in adults impacted.

"The pandemic has shed a whole lot of light on that need," said Amanda Boeke. "We have an enormous waitlist, and we’re so fortunate to be able to build this location to meet that need."

This new facility will provide extra care for people when other care isn't enough.

"The idea is that people are coming here, gaining the skills that they need to move down in those levels of care," said Silvia Winzentsen.

The building is equipped with bedrooms, classrooms and a focus on group treatment and individual needs.

"It’s all meant to be a very therapeutic and welcoming environment," said Schrandt.

The new treatment facility is aimed at providing help while the need for mental health services increases.

"I’m just really excited to see this place grow," said Winzentsen.

This Rogers Behavioral Health residential treatment facility will join others like it in Oconomowoc and West Allis.

Brown Deer will begin accepting patients in mid-July.