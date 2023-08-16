Rockwell Automation fire escape collapse in Milwaukee; 2 hurt

article

A fire escape collapsed at Rockwell Automation in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 16 – and two workers were hurt as a result.

When firefighters arrived on the scene around noon, they found two people that fell from the fire escape on the roof of the building.

Rockwell Automation fire escape collapse

One person suffered a broken leg – the other a broken hand. They were both taken to a hospital for treatment.

"An accident occurred at midday Wednesday on the roof of Rockwell Automation’s headquarters. Two employees of outside companies doing exterior work on the building were injured. Emergency services were called immediately. Our first priority is the health and safety of the people involved, and we are ensuring they receive the care and attention they need."

This is a developing story.