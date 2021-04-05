Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser heats things up in 2021 with a twist

The annual Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser in Milwaukee kicked off on Monday, April 5 with a bit of a twist.

Since people cannot gather at MSOE's Kern Center this year, WMSE found a way to host the 19th annual Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser while supporting their partners -- or superfriends, as they call them.

"Super friends like Beans and Barley have decided they're going to make their chili, people can come out, buy the chili, support their restaurant while also supporting WMSE," said Sid McCain, WMSR Promotions Director.

Beans and Barley is one of more than 40 restaurants taking part this year.

"I’m really excited the event is still happening this year even in this different format," said Jim Neumeyer, co-owner of Beans and Barley.

Each restaurant will be competing for the best meat, heat, veggie, and unique chili.

"We’re really stoked because we have a really great chili we’re bringing back again. We think it’s a great contender. It's our black bean sweet potato chili," Neumeyer said.

For every bowl of chili sold, $1 will go to the WMSE radio station to help continue its operations.

The fundraiser ends on Sunday, April 11.

"When we come together, it feels like a thing where, especially with a community-supported station like WMSE, that if we show up and do a little bit of lifting for each other that we can be super strong coming out of this," said McCain.

Learn more about the Rockability Chil Fundraiser.