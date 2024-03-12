ROC Ventures, Beer Capitol partnership at Ballpark Commons

article

ROC Ventures and Beer Capitol announced on Tuesday, March 12 a new multi-year partnership for Ballpark Commons in Franklin.

A news release says the partnership will bring to Ballpark Commons Beer Capitol’s portfolio of Premium Domestic Brands, including Miller, Coors, and Vizzy, as well as its extensive portfolio of Craft Beers, Local Beers, and Imports, such as Terrapin, Lakefront Brewery, Leinenkugel’s, and Modelo.

The Ballpark Commons Property includes the Milwaukee Milkmen, and Luxe Golf Bays, as well as special events such as Tacos and Tequila Festival on June 22, 2024, Not Just A Phase Festival on June 23, 2024, and the second year of Enchant Christmas, which begins in November 2024 and runs through the end of the year.

Launched in 1933, Beer Capitol is a family business that has grown to include four generations of family ownership in the beverage industry.