Robbery leads to fatal shooting near 35th and Wisconsin

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that stemmed from a robbery Saturday morning near N. 35th Street and W. Wisconsin Avenue.

Police say the suspects approached and demanded property from the victims, then fired several shots subsequently hitting them. A 39-year-old man from Milwaukee was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. A 45-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips app.