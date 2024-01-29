Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper coming to Milwaukee on Aug. 27, 2024

article

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper are continuing ‘Freaks on Parade' with special guests Ministry and Filter for the 2024 summer tour, which includes Milwaukee.

They will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Artist presales beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

More presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.

2024 tour schedule

