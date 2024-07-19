Watch RNC speeches: Trump, Vance, others take stage in Milwaukee

RNC 2024: Donald Trump complete speech
Watch the complete speech from Donald Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE - Donald Trump delivered his first public remarks following Saturday's attempted assassination, JD Vance introduced himself to the world and dozens of others took the Republican National Convention stage in Milwaukee this week.
Here are some of the week's most noteworthy speeches and appearances.
Donald Trump excerpts
Trump accepts nomination
RNC 2024: Donald Trump accepts nomination for president
Donald Trump accepted on Thursday, July 15 the nomination for president of the United States at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee.
Trump recounts assassination attempt
RNC 2024: Donald Trump recounts assassination attempt in Pennsylvania
Former President Donald Trump recounted at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Thursday, July 18 the assassination attempt on his life in Pennsylvania.
Trump thanks Milwaukee
RNC 2024: Donald Trump thanks Milwaukee for hosting convention
Donald Trump made a point to thank the people of Milwaukee for hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention.
Trump on southern border security
RNC 2024: Donald Trump on security at the southern border
Former President Donald Trump spent a sizeable part of his speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee on the concerns surrounding the southern border.
Melania Trump
2024 RNC: Melania Trump greeted by GOP crowd in Milwaukee
Former First Lady Melania Trump was warmly welcomed when she showed up at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee.
JD Vance
Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance speaks at RNC
Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance spoke to supporters at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Hulk Hogan
RNC 2024: Hulk Hogan rallies GOP crowd in Milwaukee
Retired wrestler Hulk Hogan rallied thousands of Republican backers at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Eric Trump
RNC 2024: Eric Trump speaks
Eric Trump speaks at the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee.
Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. rallies GOP supporters at RNC
Donald Trump Jr. rallied supporters of his father at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Kai Trump
Kai Trump, Donald Trump's granddaughter, speaks at RNC
Kai Trump, Donald Trump's granddaughter, shared a side of the former president you may not have heard about before. She shared her perspective at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Usha Vance
Usha Vance introduces her husband, JD, at the RNC
Usha Vance introduced her husband to cheering supporters at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Dana White
RNC 2024: UFC's Dana White rallies Republicans in Milwaukee
The UFC's Dana White rallied supporters at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee.
Sgt. William Pekrul
Wisconsin WWII veteran William Pekrul speaks at RNC, wows crowd
Wisconsin World War II veteran Sgt. William Pekrul spoke at the Republican National Convention -- and rallied the crowd in a way only the Greatest Generation could.
Ron Johnson
Sen. Ron Johnson speaks to delegates at the RNC
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson spoke to delegates on the first day of the RNC in Milwaukee.
Tim Scott
Sen. Tim Scott speaks at RNC in Milwaukee
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott speaks to delegates at Day 1 of the RNC in Milwaukee.
