Watch RNC speeches: Trump, Vance, others take stage in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 19, 2024 5:53am CDT
2024 Republican National Convention
FOX6 News Milwaukee

RNC 2024: Donald Trump complete speech

Watch the complete speech from Donald Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE - Donald Trump delivered his first public remarks following Saturday's attempted assassination, JD Vance introduced himself to the world and dozens of others took the Republican National Convention stage in Milwaukee this week.

Here are some of the week's most noteworthy speeches and appearances.

Donald Trump excerpts

Trump accepts nomination

RNC 2024: Donald Trump accepts nomination for president

Donald Trump accepted on Thursday, July 15 the nomination for president of the United States at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee.

Trump recounts assassination attempt

RNC 2024: Donald Trump recounts assassination attempt in Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump recounted at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Thursday, July 18 the assassination attempt on his life in Pennsylvania.

Trump thanks Milwaukee

RNC 2024: Donald Trump thanks Milwaukee for hosting convention

Donald Trump made a point to thank the people of Milwaukee for hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Trump on southern border security

RNC 2024: Donald Trump on security at the southern border

Former President Donald Trump spent a sizeable part of his speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee on the concerns surrounding the southern border.

Melania Trump

2024 RNC: Melania Trump greeted by GOP crowd in Milwaukee

Former First Lady Melania Trump was warmly welcomed when she showed up at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee.

JD Vance

Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance speaks at RNC

Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance spoke to supporters at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Hulk Hogan

RNC 2024: Hulk Hogan rallies GOP crowd in Milwaukee

Retired wrestler Hulk Hogan rallied thousands of Republican backers at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Eric Trump

RNC 2024: Eric Trump speaks

Eric Trump speaks at the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee.

Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. rallies GOP supporters at RNC

Donald Trump Jr. rallied supporters of his father at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Kai Trump

Kai Trump, Donald Trump's granddaughter, speaks at RNC

Kai Trump, Donald Trump's granddaughter, shared a side of the former president you may not have heard about before. She shared her perspective at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Usha Vance

Usha Vance introduces her husband, JD, at the RNC

Usha Vance introduced her husband to cheering supporters at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Dana White

RNC 2024: UFC's Dana White rallies Republicans in Milwaukee

The UFC's Dana White rallied supporters at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee.

Sgt. William Pekrul

Wisconsin WWII veteran William Pekrul speaks at RNC, wows crowd

Wisconsin World War II veteran Sgt. William Pekrul spoke at the Republican National Convention -- and rallied the crowd in a way only the Greatest Generation could.

Ron Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson speaks to delegates at the RNC

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson spoke to delegates on the first day of the RNC in Milwaukee.

Tim Scott

Sen. Tim Scott speaks at RNC in Milwaukee

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott speaks to delegates at Day 1 of the RNC in Milwaukee.

