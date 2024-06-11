The Milwaukee Common Council approved banning a long list of items for the Republican National Convention's rough security footprint, and the mayor is posed to sign the legislation.

While you can't bring a water gun into that soft, outer security footprint during the RNC, you could bring a real gun.

2024 RNC rough security footprint in Milwaukee

"It was necessary to pass, given what the state law is, but obviously, it looks ridiculous," said Milwaukee Alderman Scott Spiker. "We are preempted by the state. The state basically says: You shall not, as a municipality, enact restrictions on firearms and ammunition that is more restrictive than what we the state have ourselves."

"You have to reflect on the state statute," Common Council President José Pérez told FOX6 News. "I mean we can’t change it, we can’t be in violation of it. I didn’t think it was worth going to court, at least with my vote, and tying up a process that we know is in violation of the state statute."

No umbrellas with metal tips, no slingshots, no tents, no sleeping bags, no ladders, no shovels, no gas cans, no coolers, no glass bottles, no metal bottles, not even canned food, nor tennis balls will be allowed in the downtown area around the convention, according to the legislation.

"Canned foods? That’s ridiculous," said Rev. Joseph Jackson with Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

"I think that has to do with the projectile status of that, obviously nothing is a more dangerous projectile than a bullet," said Spiker.

There are exceptions. One is for people who work in the rough security footprint and use an otherwise banned item for their normal work. An exception is also offered for people who live within the footprint, too – as long as the item is kept in and used at home.

The list of banned items resembles what Tampa used for the 2012 RNC and mirrors what Cleveland implemented in 2016.

The ban only applies to the soft security footprint seen in the map above. However, there is a hard security perimeter where guns will not be allowed. The U.S. Secret Service will likely reveal that zone next week. A special credential will be required to get through the metal detectors and huge fences that will go up.

"We're fully aware of the laws of the state and the ordinances of the city, so again, we are making those decisions about what our perimeter is," said U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle of the state law allowing guns outside the hard perimeter. "We take that into account as well."

