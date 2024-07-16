RNC Day 2: Protesters to rally Tuesday, 1 arrested for disorderly conduct

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Milwaukee on Monday, July 15 to protest around the Republican National Convention. Protesters are expected to march again on Tuesday.

Three people were arrested Monday in Milwaukee – one of those arrests was related to the protests.

Police said a 36-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct at approximately 3:20 p.m., near Red Arrow Park. Police said he intentionally disrupted protesters, took signs from them and attempted to knock a booth which caused a disturbance. The suspect was arrested, cited and released.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Other than that, the protests were peaceful.

"The demonstrations that occurred yesterday proceeded without any major problems. The largest gathering on Monday went off very peacefully. I'm happy to report that," said Mayor Johnson. "No one was hurt and there was no significant property damage as a result of these demonstrations."

On Monday, marchers rallied on the edge of the arena's security zone before returning to the downtown park where they began. They stopped at a delegate checkpoint to voice their support for several causes. That includes reproductive rights, immigration, the LGBTQ community and more.

"We want them to know we’re going to be the faces of opposition if they end up in the White House," said Coalition to March on the Republican National Convention co-chair Omar Flores.