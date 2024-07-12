RNC Milwaukee: Convention Fest to showcase statewide vendors

article

While thousands of people will fly into Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, vendors will take advantage of foot traffic.

Tents are already up for Convention Fest. There will be food, drinks and entertainment for the delegates, media and convention guests – essentially offering a taste of what Milwaukee has to offer.

Convention Fest will primarily be held along Kilbourn Avenue, between the Baird Center and UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. FOX6 has seen vendors setting up for days to sell food, clothing and more.

RNC organizers said there will be roughly 100 state businesses involved.

"When we have 50,000 guests coming to town from literally all 50 states, five federal territories and D.C., we want them to go back home and tell their friends, their families, and their co-workers how great of a place Milwaukee is and how next time if they're planning a vacation or a road trip they should come check out Milwaukee," said Kush Desai, the convention's deputy communications director.

Replica of the Little White Schoolhouse, the birthplace of the Republican Party, brought in for Convention Fest

Desai said the full event starts Monday and will continue each of the convention's four days. It will be open from 2-5:30 p.m., since most of the convention's official proceedings will happen during the evening.