RNC Milwaukee 2024; art, murals highlight city's diversity to visitors

All eyes will be on Milwaukee in the coming days for the Republican National Convention.

And what better way to showcase the city's culture and diversity than through art? Vibrant murals scattered throughout Milwaukee are welcoming thousands of visitors coming into town.

Like Mark and Justine, who are on a family road trip visiting for the first time.

"It's really nice to see a mural that is that big and that colorful," Justine said. "This is actually our first mural we've seen."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Highlighting diversity

They say the murals capture Milwaukee’s diversity.

"We have definitely seen the diversity in this city, which is really cool," Justine said.

The artist behind the "really cool" murals is Mauricio Ramirez. He said he shares his vision for the world through his pieces.

"It's kind of a melting pot of a bunch of different flavors of the west side, north side, south side all kind of coming together," Ramirsz said. "You have all walks of life and capture like, what the American people are. That pretty much explains itself in these murals."

Image 1 of 5 ▼

A mixture of his unique triangular patterns and Mexican background allow his pieces to stand out, from the Selena Quintanilla mural that is admired in the south side to his massively popular Giannis Antetokounmpo mural downtown.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"With Milwaukee being such a unique city, with its architecture, its location along the lake, I kinda want something unique, that we have cool public art," he said.

It's the essence the Milwaukee native hopes captures the hearts of people coming in.

"Hopefully my art can represent how we can take care of our communities and how we show love for our communities," Ramirez said.