RNC 2024: Security measures in Milwaukee laid out by Secret Service

The U.S. Secret Service and public safety partners in Milwaukee will hold a news conference on Friday, June 21 to discuss the security measures that will be in place during the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC).

The RNC is scheduled to play out from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18.

On Friday, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle will release a comprehensive public safety map.

Participating agencies will include: the U.S. Secret Service, the Milwaukee Police Department, the FBI, FEMA, the Milwaukee Fire Department, the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department, the City of Milwaukee Health Department, and the Office of the Mayor for the City of Milwaukee.

