RNC 2024: Host cities from years past; officials share perspective

Tampa, Florida and Cleveland, Ohio do not have many things in common. However, both of the cities know what it is like to be in the national spotlight while hosting the Republican National Convention (RNC).

2012 was the year Barack Obama and Mitt Romney faced off in the race for the White House. That summer, Tampa hosted the RNC.

"There’s so few things that you can control. You have to control what you can," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

Jane Castor

Castor was the police chief for Tampa during the convention. She said her strategy was to thoroughly communicate with protesters.

"We were going to provide a safe platform, where anyone and everyone can express their point of view safely. The only two rules we had was, you couldn’t harm anyone else, and you couldn’t do property damage," Castor said.

RNC 2012 in Tampa, Florida

Police mapped out routes for marches. Castor said police worked with the ACLU and other groups to craft a booklet and rules for demonstrators.

"If they wanted to shut down the intersection, make it this intersection because this other one is our route," Castor said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In summer 2016, Donald Trump became the nominee when the convention arrived in Cleveland.

"We knew what came along with the candidate in 2016," said Emily Lauer. "We knew we had professionals running that, that wasn’t a narrative we couldn’t control."

Emily Lauer

Lauer served as the Senior Director of Public Relations and Communication for the Cleveland 2016 Host Committee.

"If Milwaukee’s thoughts are like Cleveland’s were, it’s to figure out how to get Milwaukee’s story told," Lauer said. "How to beat the noise, the politics of the convention."

RNC 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio

Because of COVID in 2020, Cleveland was the last large in-person RNC.

"Do you have any advice for the planners right now?" asked FOX6's Aaron Maybin.

"Buckle up and I think prioritize," Lauer replied.

The conventions did not just leave impressions on these women – they left perspective.

RNC 2012 in Tampa, Florida

"It’s very taxing on your community. And the attention that it brings to your city. I don’t see the return on investment," Castor said. "I would just say good luck. You’re hosting this event, make the best of it. Try to let your city shine in whatever way you’re able."

"Look at the list and decide what details to make the best impression and the most lasting impression," Lauer said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Lauer said the transportation of candidates and delegates into the security zone runs like clockwork.

Castor also shared there were only two arrests and no violent protests in their city in 2012.