RNC 2024: F-35 intercepts 2 more aircraft flying in restricted airspace

article

It happened two more times on Thursday, July 18. Aircraft flew into airspace in southeast Wisconsin that was restricted because of the Republican National Convention (RNC).

Because of these violations, a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) F-35 aircraft responded twice – at approximately 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said in both cases, the aircraft were approximately 25 nautical miles west of Milwaukee and NORAD F-35 aircraft safely escorted them out of the area.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

During both events, the F-35 aircraft flew at approximately 3,000 feet and may have been visible from the ground.