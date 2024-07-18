RNC 2024: F-35 intercepts 2 more aircraft flying in restricted airspace
article
MILWAUKEE - It happened two more times on Thursday, July 18. Aircraft flew into airspace in southeast Wisconsin that was restricted because of the Republican National Convention (RNC).
Because of these violations, a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) F-35 aircraft responded twice – at approximately 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday.
Officials said in both cases, the aircraft were approximately 25 nautical miles west of Milwaukee and NORAD F-35 aircraft safely escorted them out of the area.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
During both events, the F-35 aircraft flew at approximately 3,000 feet and may have been visible from the ground.