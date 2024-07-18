Expand / Collapse search

RNC 2024: F-35 intercepts 2 more aircraft flying in restricted airspace

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 18, 2024 9:29pm CDT
2024 Republican National Convention
FOX6 News Milwaukee
RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, GERMANY - JUNE 06: A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II multirole combat airplane of the United States Air Force flies over Ramstein Air Base during a day of fighter plane exercises on June 06, 2024 in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany

MILWAUKEE - It happened two more times on Thursday, July 18. Aircraft flew into airspace in southeast Wisconsin that was restricted because of the Republican National Convention (RNC). 

Because of these violations, a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) F-35 aircraft responded twice – at approximately 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday. 

Officials said in both cases, the aircraft were approximately 25 nautical miles west of Milwaukee and NORAD F-35 aircraft safely escorted them out of the area.

During both events, the F-35 aircraft flew at approximately 3,000 feet and may have been visible from the ground.