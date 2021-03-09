Expand / Collapse search

River Hills police: Vehicle catches on fire after police pursuit, crash

By FOX6 News Digital Team
One person was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, March 9 following a police pursuit and crash in River Hills. The vehicle caught on fire following the crash. 

The pursuit began around 1 a.m. after officers attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic offenses. Police say the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit lasted approximately two blocks before the driver crashed getting onto southbound I-43 near Brown Deer Road. 

The vehicle did start on fire and it was put out by North Shore Fire.

The driver, identified as an adult female, was transported to the hospital and cleared. She’s being held on fleeing/eluding and possession of narcotics.

