Expand / Collapse search

River Hills house fire, 2 alarms, no injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:22PM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

River Hills house fire, 2 alarms, no injuries

There were no injuries in a house fire in River Hills Sunday afternoon, but the homeowner was displaced as a result.

RIVER HILLS, Wis. - There were no injuries in a house fire in River Hills Sunday afternoon, Dec. 26 but the homeowner was displaced as a result.

The incident on Bradley Road near Pheasant Lane had to be upgraded to a second alarm shortly after the call came in around 3:30 p.m. due to the size of the home and extensive fire.

It took about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control, and water had to be trucked in due to a lack of hydrants in River Hills.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Multiple departments responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear suspicious, officials said.

Milwaukee father killed in 2016, no arrests
article

Milwaukee father killed in 2016, no arrests

Deandre Allen, a Milwaukee father of six, was killed the day after Christmas in 2016. Five years later, his family is still desperate for answers.

Milwaukee 15-year-old shot, man arrested
article

Milwaukee 15-year-old shot, man arrested

A Milwaukee man, 41, was arrested in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy near 32nd and Becher.