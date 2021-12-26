River Hills house fire, 2 alarms, no injuries

There were no injuries in a house fire in River Hills Sunday afternoon, Dec. 26 but the homeowner was displaced as a result.

The incident on Bradley Road near Pheasant Lane had to be upgraded to a second alarm shortly after the call came in around 3:30 p.m. due to the size of the home and extensive fire.

It took about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control, and water had to be trucked in due to a lack of hydrants in River Hills.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Multiple departments responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear suspicious, officials said.