A Milwaukee man, 41, was arrested in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy Sunday, Dec. 26.

It happened near 32nd and Becher around 12:30 p.m.

The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.