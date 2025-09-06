Semi crash, fire in River Hills; new video shows police response

The Brief New video shows the response to a fiery crash in River Hills. It happened on Brown Deer Road east of Range Line Road. One person was evaluated for injuries at the scene. Nobody needed to be taken to the hospital.



New video from the River Hills police department shows the response to a fiery crash that happened on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The backstory:

It happened in the eastbound lanes of Brown Deer Road between Range Line Road and I-43. A stretch of the road was shut down for hours.

The North Shore Fire Department said two semi-trucks crashed: One was carrying a forklift, and the other was a car carrier.

The car carrier and the three cars it was hauling went up in flames. Fire crews used 6,000 gallons of water to put out the fire.

The car carrier also leaked roughly 100 gallons of diesel fuel, according to the fire department.

One person was evaluated for injuries at the scene. Nobody needed to be taken to the hospital.