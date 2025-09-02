Expand / Collapse search

Published  September 2, 2025 4:20pm CDT
River Hills
Semi fire on Brown Deer Road

A car carrier went up in flames on Brown Deer Road in River Hills on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 2.

The Brief

    • A stretch of Brown Deer Road was shut down in River Hills due to a semi fire.
    • The semi, which was carrying cars, went up in flames between Range Line and I-43.
    • FOX6 News reached out to authorities for details but has not yet heard back.

RIVER HILLS, Wis. - A stretch of Brown Deer Road was shut down in River Hills due to a semi fire on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 2.

What we know:

It happened in the eastbound lanes between Range Line Road and I-43. At least three cars were on the carrier at the time. Witnesses told FOX6 News that the car carrier collided with another vehicle before it started on fire. 

What we don't know:

FOX6 News reached out to authorities for details but has not yet heard back. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Car carrier fire on Brown Deer Road

The Source: FOX6 News was at the scene of the vehicle fire.

