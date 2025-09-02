The Brief A stretch of Brown Deer Road was shut down in River Hills due to a semi fire. The semi, which was carrying cars, went up in flames between Range Line and I-43. FOX6 News reached out to authorities for details but has not yet heard back.



A stretch of Brown Deer Road was shut down in River Hills due to a semi fire on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 2.

What we know:

It happened in the eastbound lanes between Range Line Road and I-43. At least three cars were on the carrier at the time. Witnesses told FOX6 News that the car carrier collided with another vehicle before it started on fire.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What we don't know:

FOX6 News reached out to authorities for details but has not yet heard back. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Car carrier fire on Brown Deer Road