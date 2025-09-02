River Hills semi fire, Brown Deer Road traffic shut down
RIVER HILLS, Wis. - A stretch of Brown Deer Road was shut down in River Hills due to a semi fire on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 2.
What we know:
It happened in the eastbound lanes between Range Line Road and I-43. At least three cars were on the carrier at the time. Witnesses told FOX6 News that the car carrier collided with another vehicle before it started on fire.
What we don't know:
FOX6 News reached out to authorities for details but has not yet heard back. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Car carrier fire on Brown Deer Road
