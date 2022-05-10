Rising cost of diesel; impact on consumers in southeast Wisconsin

Even if you do not use diesel, the rising cost of diesel fuel is going to impact you.

Diesel is well over $5 a gallon at most gas stations in southeast Wisconsin right now. It is costing food transportation companies a lot more to fuel up. They have to raise their fees for vendors – and in the grocery store, you end up paying for it.

If not for companies like Polyak Trucking in Butler, you would not find your favorite soda or snack foods on store shelves.

Polyak Trucking, Butler

"We are a local, locally based trucking company. We haul primarily grocery or food-based products," said Pam Polyak, Polyak Trucking owner. "If all of my costs to get it – to get the product there – is increasing, ]than I have to increase the cost that it takes to get there."

Polyak cannot avoid the skyrocketing cost of diesel.

"We’re seeing about a 75% increase on fuel costs," Polyak said.

Pam Polyak

The trucking company ultimately has to pass those costs on to you.

On Tuesday, May 10, the USDA released a study which shows nearly a 9% increase in food prices compared to a year ago.

"Unless there are significant factors that change the dynamic on the supply side or cool off the oil market in some way, it’s likely we will see prices continue to tick up," said Nick Jarmusz, AAA Director of Public Affairs.

Nick Jarmusz

Jarmusz said the cost of a gallon of gas climbed 25 cents in the last week – while diesel prices hit a record high. He said it is all because of the European Union's announcement last week that it is rejecting Russian oil.

Meanwhile, Polyak is watching every penny – and increasing preventative maintenance on her fleet. She is controlling the things she can to make up for the things she cannot.

"If I don’t do a good job, if I don’t manage and watch those numbers, we’re going to go under and then no one is delivering the product," Polyak said.

AAA told FOX6 News vehicle maintenance, even your own car, can help cut down on fuel consumption. Polyak said her company's fuel costs have not been this high since the recession in 2008.