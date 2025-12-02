Richmond School threat; 70-year-old woman charged, given no-contact order

The Brief Prosecutors say a 70-year-old woman was charged after allegedly threatening teachers and students during a school recess incident. Officials say violent statements were made to children when they tried to corral a golden retriver that wondered on the property. The court set the highest possible cash bond and banned the woman from contacting the school or students.



A 70-year-old Sussex woman was arrested after prosecutors say she made violent threats toward staff and students during an incident at a Waukesha County elementary school, language officials stressed did not come from children and was not meant as humor.

What we know:

The incident unfolded during recess Monday at Richmond School, when fourth graders alerted supervisors that a golden retriever had wandered onto school grounds, according to Superintendent Jeanne Siegenthaler.

"The kids quickly ran down to the bottom of the hill and told our supervisors," said Siegenthaler.

Investigators say the dog belongs to Judith Plough, 70, who lives behind the school. Prosecutors allege Plough became verbally aggressive when approached on school property and directed threats toward educators and students.

Judith Plough

"This lady became disgruntled and was swearing and inappropriate," said Siegenthaler.

Prosecutors say Plough told students that if she attended the school she would "shoot the teachers."

A witness also told authorities Plough warned children "not to snitch on her," and allegedly made a hand gesture across her neck while speaking to them.

Dig deeper:

Plough was initially arrested for terroristic threats and intimidation of a witness. Prosecutors later charged her with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, court records show.

Prosecutors also allege Plough struck her dog "multiple times in the face with an open hand."

"We have seen her dog on our property before and had made contact with her about a month and a half ago," Siegenthaler said.

At a court hearing, Waukesha County Court Commissioner Daniel Rieck warned Plough about the seriousness of the allegations.

After an interview at the school, FOX6 confirmed Plough’s identity and address. Her backyard appeared to be the only surrounding property without fencing.

Judith Plough

Siegenthaler later told FOX6 by email the existing fence belongs to the school district and that adding more fencing "will be a topic to consider."

What they're saying:

"Ma’am, I don’t know if you realize how big of a hole you dodged today," said Daniel Rieck, court commissioner.

"I do! I do!" Plough responded.

Rieck set a $1,000 cash bond, the maximum allowed for the charge, and ordered Plough to have no contact with the school or its students.

"As a parent, if I heard something like that – I’d lose my mind," Rieck said.