Richmond School threat; 70-year-old woman arrested, additional patrols added

The Brief A 70-year-old woman was arrested following reported threats at Richmond School in Lisbon. Investigators said the incident stemmed from a confrontation involving the woman’s dog on school property. The sheriff’s office has added patrols while the investigation continues.



A 70-year-old woman was arrested on Monday, Dec. 1, after authorities investigated reported threats at Richmond School in the Village of Lisbon.

What we know:

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified at about 12:53 p.m. of a threat at Richmond School. The woman had left the area before deputies arrived.

Investigators said the incident began when the woman’s dog ran onto school property and several students attempted to catch it. When the woman entered the grounds to retrieve the dog, she made physical contact with two students and issued threats directed at school staff.

She was later taken into custody and transported to the Waukesha County Jail.

Authorities said the woman faces charges including terroristic threats, intimidation of a witness and disorderly conduct. The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details were released.

Dig deeper:

The sheriff’s office said it is working closely with school administrators to ensure the safety of students and staff. Additional patrols are being provided in the area as a precaution.