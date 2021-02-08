Richfield Girl Scouts troop wins award for efforts to give back

A Richfield Girl Scouts troop earned the Silver Award -- the highest award Girl Scout Cadettes can earn together. It is because of their efforts to give back to the community through building tables for homeless shelters.

Sometimes the biggest impacts come from the smallest packages.

"I'm proud of what we did and I feel like we're really making a difference," said Rachel Gratzke, The Girl Scouts Troop 6324.

These four 7th graders make up the Girl Scouts Troop 6324. The troop just received the Silver Award for their group project building tables for local homeless shelters.

"We accomplished this really fast because we worked together and we all included something we brought to the table," said Asamina Villalobos, The Girl Scouts Troop 6324.

The troop built 16 tables for Family Promise of Washington County.

"Starting out, I think everybody thought it was a big project and how could we ever finish the product. But I was just overwhelmed all the time. Like everybody showed up every day. We wore safety glasses and the masks, it was just amazing to see how it all came together," said Laura Rogacki, Co-Leader Troop 6324.

They learned new hands-on skills -- and lessons for the future.

"They used a power sander, and they used a drill and the driving screwdriver," said Laura Rogacki.

"Being able to persevere through the many struggles that we had even with the construction of the tables. We all had to work together to figure that out and work through it," said Ashlyn Rogacki, The Girl Scouts Troop 6324.

This project living out the Girl Scout Law to make the world a better place.

"We're hoping that spreading what we did, we can help to empower other girls and women to try to do the same and help give back to their community while still getting a positive impact for ourselves," said Ashlyn Rogacki.

The people at Family Promise of Washington County will be able to take home the tables if they want when they leave the shelter. The goal is to give people who stay at the shelter a solid foundation at getting back on their feet.