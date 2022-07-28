Richfield fatal crash: Horicon man arrested

article

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the multi-vehicle accident that occurred near the intersection of Highway 164 and Elmwood Road in the Village of Richfield on June 28, has ended with the arrest of 31-year-old Steven Bruskiewicz Jr. of Horicon.



During this incident, a southbound vehicle was struck from the rear by a work van driven by Bruskiewicz and pushed into the oncoming lane of traffic, where it was struck by a northbound vehicle. The crash resulted in the death of the driver of the southbound vehicle, a pregnant 30-year-old Mayville woman, and her 1-year-old son, as well as serious injury to the driver of the northbound vehicle, a 67-year-old Waukesha man.