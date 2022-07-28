Richfield fatal crash: Horicon man arrested
RICHFIELD, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the multi-vehicle accident that occurred near the intersection of Highway 164 and Elmwood Road in the Village of Richfield on June 28, has ended with the arrest of 31-year-old Steven Bruskiewicz Jr. of Horicon.
During this incident, a southbound vehicle was struck from the rear by a work van driven by Bruskiewicz and pushed into the oncoming lane of traffic, where it was struck by a northbound vehicle. The crash resulted in the death of the driver of the southbound vehicle, a pregnant 30-year-old Mayville woman, and her 1-year-old son, as well as serious injury to the driver of the northbound vehicle, a 67-year-old Waukesha man.
This crash was investigated by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit, who was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The final investigation showed that the driver of the southbound work van that caused this crash was using social media and other applications on his cell phone at the time of the crash.
The 31-year-old Horicon man is now in custody and faces multiple charges, including three counts of Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle and one count of Reckless Driving causing Great Bodily Harm.