Rev. Jesse Jackson, Kenosha NAACP hold press conference to address shooting of Jacob Blake

Rev. Jesse Jackson, officials from the Kenosha, Wisconsin NAACP, the Urban League, Senator Lena Taylor, and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), are holding a press conference Thursday, Aug. 27, to address shooting of Jacob Blake.

Peace and calm prevailed on the streets of Kenosha on Thursday after the first relatively quiet night of demonstrations since last weekend's police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday evening, Aug. 26 released the name of the officer who shot Jacob Blake Sunday, Aug. 23, Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the department. DOJ officials said Blake "admitted that he had a knife in his possession" Sunday evening.

DOJ officials said Kenosha police were dispatched to a residence near 28th Street and 40th Avenue after a female caller reported that her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises.

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, Jacob Blake

DOJ officials said law enforcement deployed a Taser to attempt to stop Blake, however, the Taser was not successful.

Blake then walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door and leaned forward, officials said. While holding onto Blake’s shirt, Officer Sheskey fired his service weapon seven times "into Mr. Blake’s back."

During the investigation following the initial incident, Blake "admitted that he had a knife in his possession," officials said. DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons.