Expand / Collapse search

Retzer Nature Center's 50th anniversary

By
Published  June 17, 2024 10:14am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Retzer Nature Center

Brian Kramp is in Waukesha with details on how you can get a glimpse of what Retzer is all about.

For 50 years, Retzer Nature Center has focused on environmental education, natural land management, wildlife habitat improvement and this weekend it’s time to celebrate their big anniversary. Brian Kramp is in Waukesha with details on how you can get a glimpse of what Retzer is all about. 

Experiencing new opportunities

Brian Kramp is in Waukesha learning how you can engage in nature through volunteerism and their citizen science programs.

450 acres of prairie

Brian Kramp is with a conservation specialist learning about some educational opportunities for students to get outside and search for wildlife.

Walk the boardwalk

Learn about the history of Retzer Nature Center John and Florence donated the land to the County Developed as a Nature Center in 1974 – celebrating 50 years this year.

Natural land management

Brian Kramp is in Waukesha with details on how you can learn and celebrate during the center's 50th Anniversary.

All about cicadas

Brian Kramp is in Waukesha with one of their Spring highlights called Cicada Mania!