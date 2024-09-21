Retzer Nature Center fall fun; Apple Market, Scarecrow Lane and more

Apple Market at Retzer Nature Center
Of the many fall activities you can take part in at the Retzer Nature Center in Waukesha, one of them is the Apple Market. It's filled with many different varieties of apples! Janet Barthel joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more.
WAUKESHA, Wis. - There's plenty of fall family fun (and learning) at the Retzer Nature Center in Waukesha.
And for fall, there are some special events, including the Apple Market and Scarecrow Lane.
For hours, directions, and more information, click here.
Scarecrow Lane at Retzer Nature Center
Anna Reinhardtsen from the Retzer Nature Center in Waukesha joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the 'Scarecrow Lane' and story hike.
Retzer Nature Center learning center
Anna Reinhardtsen from the Retzer Nature Center joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk more about what you can expect inside the learning center.
Family Fun at the Retzer Nature Center
Janet Barthel joined FOX6 WakeUp with all the details on all the family fun that can be had at the Retzer Nature Center, including 'Partners in the Pines' and 'Passport Expedition.'
.