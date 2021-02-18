Retired officer seeks to help injured first responders: ‘This is my mission’

A retired West Allis police officer is speaking out for the first time after an on-duty injury ended his career as a patrol officer -- and nearly took away his ability to walk.

In July 2019, a brutal donkey kick to the groin caused life-altering injuries to West Allis Police Officer Ryan Kendall.

"I immediately felt numb," Kendall said.

For the first time, Kendall is speaking about the incident that changed his life.

"I told him, 'OK, you don’t know who you are dealing with. I am a fighter. I am a warrior. Hold my beer," Kendall said.

Kendall learned how to walk again at the age of 37. But the injuries were so severe, he had to retire.

"Having that stripped away from you affects not only you but your family," Kendall said.

It all took an emotional toll.

"You try to put on a happy face, but it’s not always possible," Kendall said.

At Kendal's darkest moment, he admits he contemplated taking his own life.

"Thankfully I looked around the room and saw the pictures of my family and my kids," Kendall said.

Kendall knew it was time to seek help.

Kendall and his wife, Jennifer, decided to launch Injured Sheepdogs.

"If you are injured there is life after law enforcement or being a first responder," Kendall said.

The website is in its infancy. It is focused on providing resources and an outlet for all first responders dealing with injuries -- both seen and unseen.

"I can use what I went through to reach other people," Kendall said.

After seeking therapy, Kendall was able to close the page on that dark chapter and start a new one. Filled with hope knowing it is OK not to be OK, and this his emotional pain did not make his weaker -- it made him human.

"This is my mission now," Kendall said.

Kendall will have to wear a walking brace for the rest of his life.

Learn more about Injured Sheepdogs.