Retired 'Hurricane Hunter' shares stories from the air with FOX6 News

Stephen Pettross was part of an elite team that studies and tracks hurricanes from the air. We're talking about the Hurricane Hunters. FOX6 News spoke with Pettross on Wednesday, Oct. 9 about the challenges being posed by Hurricane Milton, which has targeted central Florida.

Pettross is a retired Master Sergeant with the United States Air Force. He was a Loadmaster for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, home of the Hurricane Hunters. They are a part of the 403rd Wing.

The Hurricane Hunters call Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi home. The 53rd was originally activated in 1944 during World War II to track weather in the North Atlantic.

To this day, the 403rd remains the only operational unit in the world flying weather reconnaissance on a routine basis.

Now retired at Dyess AFB in Abilene, TX, Pettross is a civilian contractor teaching people how to do this job. Pettross is also the father of FOX6 News Executive Producer Lauren Curtis.