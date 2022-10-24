'Rethink I-794' proposes turning stretch of freeway into a boulevard

The Grassroot organization Rethink I-794 proposes turning a portion of I-794 into a boulevard that will connect downtown Milwaukee and the Historic Third Ward.

The coalition ‘Rethink I-794’ said a portion of the highway between the northern end of the Hoan Bridge and Water street goes over 30 acres of what the group says is some of the most valuable commercial real estate in Wisconsin. By the coalition estimates, this portion of land is worth $1.5 Billion. Rethink 7-94 is proposing this portion be turned into a boulevard. This would essentially connect the downtown Milwaukee area with the Historic Third Ward. This would open the door to more housing and commercial opportunities.

Business leaders in the Third Ward said they are eager for more information.

"I think any piece of infrastructure that’s going to be modified and have a long term 50 years 70-year impact on whatever is happening," said Paul Schwartz, the Milwaukee Public Market executive director. "What is the land going to be used for? How can it be zoned? Parking considerations is something we hear about a lot."

The coalition is pushing for a formal study of their proposal. FOX6 News reached out to the mayor’s office for his take on their suggestions. A spokesman said the mayor is very open to rethinking I-794 and wants more people to consider roadways for more than cars and look into how they affect bicyclists, pedestrians, businesses and nearby residents.