Third Ward shooting: Restaurants donate proceeds to support detective

Milwaukee chef Gino Fazzari announced a fundraising campaign in support of Milwaukee Police Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz, who was shot and injured in the Third Ward while off-duty.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, Fazzari will donate 50% of all proceeds from his downtown restaurants Calderone Club and San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana, in support of Officer Wilkiewicz. Calderone Club is located at 842 N. Old World Third Street, with San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana next door at 838 N. Old World Third Street. Both restaurants will be open Thursday for in-person and takeout dining from 4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m..

Wilkiewicz suffered four gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 13 where he underwent emergency surgery. He was shot while trying to stop a robbery at the Shake Shack near Water and Buffalo.

Court documents detailed the incident, which unfolded in seven minutes. Prosecutors said a woman working as a delivery driver pulled up outside Shake Shack when 19-year-old Kaeshawn Ellis-Brown tried to steal her car. He stopped, after seeing three kids in the backseat.

The woman said he dropped his phone in the process, and she took it inside the restaurant. That is when police say Ellis-Brown returned and tried to rob her. Wilkiewicz intervened, and Ellis-Brown allegedly shot the detective multiple times.

Prosecutors said two others, 18-year-old Dionta'e Hayes and 17-year-old Timonte Karroll-Robinson, were waiting for Ellis-Brown in a stolen car – eventually picking him up and dropping him off at his home. The two were arrested shortly thereafter near 29th and Chambers.