Restaurant fire in Fond du Lac

Fire crews were called to the area of 10th & Main shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday for a report of something burning in the area.

Fire crews arrived in the area and noted a haze of smoke. Upon further investigation smoke was discovered coming from the roof of A Family Affair Soul Food Kitchen.

Crews entered the business which was unoccupied at the time of the fire and encountered heavy smoke conditions.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

