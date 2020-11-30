Expand / Collapse search

Resignation agreement of Officer Joseph Mensah effective Nov. 30

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wauwatosa
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The resignation agreement of Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah is effective as of Monday, Nov. 30.

Mensah has shot and killed three people in the last five years of his time with the Wauwatosa Police Department. All of those shootings were ruled justified.

FOX6 News previously reported the resignation agreement said Mensah will be paid 13 months severance along with benefits. He also agreed not to file further matters against the city, disparage its employees, and that he may not be re-employed by the city.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Mensah would still be able to seek employment elsewhere -- and could be provided a letter of recommendation by Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber, if he chose to do so.

Fire Officer Mensah? Docs cite policy violation, community risk
slideshow

Fire Officer Mensah? Docs cite policy violation, community risk

Who has the power to do that? Documents shared with FOX6 News shed light on claims that Wauwatosa officials could have already taken action.

Shooting is latest incident in history of crimes at Mayfair Mall
slideshow

Shooting is latest incident in history of crimes at Mayfair Mall

Eight people were shot and wounded at Mayfair Mall on Friday -- the latest incident for a massive retail space that is no stranger to crime.


 