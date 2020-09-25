Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Health Dept. approves 3 more COVID-19 school safety plans

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 43 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, Sept. 25 announced that three more schools have had their COVID-19 safety plans approved.

Forty-five schools' plans have now been approved since Aug. 21.

K-12 schools in Milwaukee with approved safety plans will be allowed to engage in non-virtual learning options -- such as in-person or hybrid instruction -- as long as the plan is followed.

The schools with approved plans, announced on Sept. 25, include:

  • Messmer Catholic School
  • St. Philips Lutheran School
  • St. Josaphat Parish School

The Milwaukee Health Department has received 59 complete plans to date, and will continue reviewing and approving plans, prioritized by open date. The health department will continue providing weekly updates on schools' approval on Fridays.

For a lists of previously-approved schools, CLICK HERE.

For a school's plan to be approved, it must include a health department K-12 Safety Assessment Checklist -- available online here.

More information on the Milwaukee Health Department's COVID-19 guidelines and plans can be found on the department's website.

Statement from the Milwaukee Health Department:

The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) acknowledges the decision to open schools is an emotional one for all parties involved. Children and their safety and development are our priority during this pandemic. We will be doing weekly school safety plan updates on Fridays in order to keep the community apprised of the school plans submitted and approved.

