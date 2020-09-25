Wisconsin DHS: 2,504 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths confirmed

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Friday, Sept. 25 reported 2,504 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The increase in cases is the second largest to date for a single day; the largest single-day increase was reported one week earlier -- 2,533 new cases on Sept. 18.

In total, 110,828 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin. There have been 1,274 deaths -- nine more than reported Thursday, Sept. 24 -- according to the DHS.

Among those who have tested positive for the virus, 6,962 have required hospitalization (6.3%) and 92,366 have recovered (15.5%). There are 17,170 active cases (15.5%).

More than 1.4 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which more than 1.3 million have tested negative.

The DHS also reported on Friday a percent positive rate of 16.6% with a seven-day average of 16.5%.

