Republican debate: Milwaukee restaurants, hotels ready for crowds

Downtown Milwaukee business owners are bracing for a big impact from Wednesday's Republican presidential debate at Fiserv Forum.

Some see the debate as an appetizer for an even bigger event: next summer's Republican National Convention.

"Any time we bring people here and stay in hotels, they go out and spend money in the restaurants and travel. It’s just great all around," said Omar Shaikh, co-owner of 3rd Street Market Hall.

Shaikh is prepared Tuesday for an influx of hungry customers for Wednesday’s debate.

"To be able to show all these people how great of a city this is, it’s exciting to me, personally," he said.

Shaikh originally planned to open 3rd Street Market Hall to coincide with the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which became a largely virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It affects dishwashers in a restaurant and affects a busser," said VISIT Milwaukee's Peggy Williams-Smith.

Hospitality leaders are already looking ahead to next summer’s big event.

"Downtown Milwaukee has about 5,000 room nights total, and so when we see some of these larger events come in and see it kind of push out into the surrounding areas it's really great," said Adam Dziadosz with the Greater Milwaukee Hotel & Lodging Association.

Downtown Milwaukee RiverWalk

VISIT Milwaukee expects 7,000 visitors for Wednesday's debate and 50,000 for next summer's convention.

"It’s big for the city – tons of people here that will help pay for infrastructure and support tourism," Shaikh said.

Despite the influx of people, Shaikh said 3rd Street Market Hall is not extending hours or bringing in extra staff. There's a private event closing the hall at 2 p.m. Wednesday.