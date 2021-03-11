Report: Phone scam targets persons scheduling vaccine appointments

article

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network announced it is being notified by patients of fraudulent calls they are receiving claiming to be from network representatives seeking credit card information to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

A news release says these calls are not from Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network and the health network would not ask for credit card information over the phone relating to a vaccination appointment. These fraudulent calls are being reported from the phone number 1-800- 805-5880 and the caller ID states it is from "Froedtert Systems."

Officials say if you receive such a call asking for credit card information, do not respond and hang up. Call recipients may note the telephone number (if available) and contact their local law enforcement agency to report the incident.

For more information on what to do if you fall victim to an identity theft scam, visit the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection website.