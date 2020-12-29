Expand / Collapse search

Reminder: Milwaukee winter parking regulations in effect

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works reminds the public of Dec. 1 to March 1 winter parking regulations and potential parking regulations if a snow emergency is declared.

Winter Parking Regulations – Dec. 1 to March 1

  • Posted signs take precedence. Please read the street signs for winter parking instructions BEFORE YOU PARK.
  • NO PARKING is allowed on through highways and bus routes from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

When a Snow Emergency is Declared

  • Alternate side parking is required city-wide from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. EXCEPT where posted as No Parking and on through highways and bus routes, where parking is not allowed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. On even-numbered calendar days (before midnight) a vehicle must be legally parked on the side of the street with even house numbers; on odd-numbered calendar days (before midnight) a vehicle must be parked on the side of the street with odd house numbers.
  • Proper parking is vital as it allows snow and ice equipment better access to clear the parking lanes and reach the curb. It also allows us to be more efficient in plowing rather than weaving in and around cars.

Regulations requiring a valid overnight permit or temporary overnight permission to park on city streets still apply from Dec. 1 to March 1.

