Remembering Bob Uecker; Brewers staff, fans honor him with stories

Bob Uecker, a Milwaukee baseball legend who transcended city and sport, died at 90 years old in January. For the first time in more than 50 years, the Milwaukee Brewers will open their season without Uecker. Past and present Brewers staffers, reporters and unabashed fans came together to reminisce.



The Milwaukee Brewers open their season on Thursday, March 27, and for the first time in more than 50 years, their broadcast crew will not include Bob Uecker, who died in January.

Local perspective:

Recently, several folks who worked with Uecker got together to reminisce. Uecker could tell the greatest stories, so it's only appropriate that some folks who interacted with him over the years got together on a March evening at Lakefront Brewery to tell Uecker stories.

Jon Greenberg is now the president of the Milwaukee Admirals hockey team. Before that, he worked for the Brewers, from bat boy on up to media relations director.

"The day that he was sent out, he had to go out to a tailgate party in the parking lot, and I had to go with him. And I was like, okay, and he said, well, we're not walking out there. He says I'll just take my bike. Motorcycle. I said I'll just meet you out there but he said, just get on. I am deathly afraid of motorcycles. He says just get on. So I get on and I am literally hugging him as we go five miles an hour to find this tailgate party in the parking lot," he said. "So we get out there, and I get off, and he looks at me and says, you're walking back.

"There was a posted time for the bus to leave after the game to go back to the hotel or the airport or wherever. There was a statement, okay, ‘the bus waits for no one – except for Bob.’ If Bob was on the bus and the manager wasn't, they left."

Uecker has now said goodbye. The bus has left, but the memories remain.

The Brewers plan several tributes for Uecker over the course of the season.

