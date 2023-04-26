Reimagining downtown Milwaukee; proposal reveals 6 'big ideas'

article

Milwaukee’s Department of City Development (DCD) and Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 released draft recommendations of a new downtown area plan entitled, "Connec+ing MKE: Downtown Plan 2040." Officials say it "represents an inclusive vision of downtown as a place for every resident, in every neighborhood, to feel welcome and connected to Milwaukee’s city center."

Public input received throughout the planning process in the last two years helped shape six "big ideas" for how public and private investment can drive physical changes to downtown Milwaukee. A news release says these "big ideas" include growing downtown’s population; investing in parks and gathering spaces; expanding and enhancing transit; reconnecting places divided by human-made barriers; improving streets to support all users; and redesigning streets as public places.

According to the release, the plan recommends a series of public and private development projects. Among those, are seven high-priority projects including the following:

Public Museum & State Office Building Redevelopment at MacArthur Square

Public Space Management Organization for Parks & Public Spaces

Extending the Streetcar (Westown, Bronzeville, Walker’s Point, and the East Side)

6th Street Complete Street

Water Street Entertainment District

Performing Arts Center Parking Garage Redevelopment Site

Reimagining the I-794 & Clybourn Street Corridor

Officials say the proposed projects would complement the progress made by the 2010 Downtown Area Plan which included: the addition of a fixed-rail streetcar system; the revitalization of Wisconsin Avenue; new circulation patterns, development and public spaces at the Lakefront Gateway; building a strong Broadway Connection to better link the central business district to the Historic Third Ward; developing the area around Pere Marquette Square with residential, commercial and entertainment uses; enhancing the Station Plaza/Milwaukee Intermodal Station area; improving accessibility to the underutilized MacArthur Square; and developing the Haymarket area into a mixed-use neighborhood with a public square.

DCD and BID #21 are also announcing their final public meeting for Connec+ing MKE: Downtown Plan 2040. The final Community Open House will be held at 3rd Street Market Hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., on Thursday, May 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Milwaukee-area residents will have an opportunity to see firsthand how their input shaped the draft recommendations, provide feedback before the new Downtown Area Plan is adopted, and celebrate the conclusion of a nearly two-year planning process.

The draft plan is available on the project website, milwaukee.gov/downtownplan. Dialogue is encouraged at connectingmke.com, where users can participate in the virtual open house and provide feedback until May 22. The plan will be presented to the City Plan Commission and Milwaukee Common Council for adoption as part of the City’s Comprehensive Plan this summer.