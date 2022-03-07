Expand / Collapse search

Regal Rexnord job fair set for March 12; starting wages $18-$32

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Regal Rexnord announced on Monday, March 7 that it will host a hiring fair at its Canal Street facility in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

A news release says Regal Rexnord is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation products and power transmission components. The company is seeking experienced applicants for a variety of positions (all shifts) in the skilled trades including:

  • Machinists
  • Maintenance electricians and mechanics
  • Technical assemblers
  • Heat treat operators
  • Painters

Starting wages range from $18 to $32 an hour and include a wide range of benefits including health, vision, dental and disability insurance, 401(k) plans and educational reimbursement.

The company will offer tours of the facility to candidates and will be conducting interviews and making offers on the spot. For more information, you are invited to visit Regal.Rexnord.com/careers.

